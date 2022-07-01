TOPEKA, Kan. Diann Marie Boldridge, 72, Topeka, left this earthly life to be with her Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, June 30, 2022, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Diann was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Atchison, the daughter of Ellsworth and Mary Beadles Boldridge.
She attended Sumner and Potter Elementary Schools, graduating from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. She later attended and graduated from Highland Community Junior College, Highland, Kansas.
Diann began her working career in the early 1980s, as a clerk with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and rising through the ranks in her department, because of her skills and abilities. After 40 years, she retired as manager of the underwritten claims area in Jan. of 2010.
She and Arthur Smith were united in marriage and later divorced.
Diann was an active member of the historic Brown vs Board of Education St. Mark AME Church in Topeka, where she was known for baking pies for her church and the nursing home.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, canning vegetables from her garden, baking and most widely known for her carrot cake and lemon meringue pie.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are: special friend, William Gilliam, Emporia, Kansas; two sisters, JoAnn Murray and Ethel Campbell, both of Atchison; stepson, Randall Smith, Aurora, Colorado; stepdaughters, Andria Smith, of Texas and Alana Seelbach, Topeka; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Claudene Berry and Mary Lou Boldridge; and brothers, Irving Boldridge and Phillip Boldridge.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas with Rev. Shirley Hermance, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. MASK ARE REQUIRED.
Visitation with the family will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mark AME Church and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
