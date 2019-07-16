Carolyn V. Boldridge
19432019
Carolyn Virginia Boldridge, 75, Atchison, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The body will be cremated following services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Carolyn was born on August 27, 1943 in Atchison, to the union of J. W. Burnett and Bette Irene (Churchill) Burnett.
She attended Lincoln School and graduated from Atchison High School. Carolyn met Michael J. Boldridge, Sr., dated and married on Feb. 11, 1962. To this union four blessings were born.
Carolyn was a loving wife of 57 years, a kind, compassionate loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spoiled her family and friends with many of her homemade baked goods and one-pot meals.
Carolyn was an avid reader of a wide variety of subjects and her poetry writings and proses exemplified her vast knowledge of the Bible, Life, Love and Family.
Carolyn was a faithful servant of God. Bible study Sunday School teacher, choir (she loved to sing), mission and food ministries, were just a few of the services in her spiritual calling. Carolyn prayed fervently for all those who impacted her and her familys life. Family was of utmost importance to Carolyn, reunions, fish fries, holidays and any reason to get together and love on each other, food and family.
She became a caretaker for all who needed her advice, hugs, prayers or just someone to talk too. Carolyns nieces, nephews, extended family and friends held a special place in her heart.
Survivors include: her spouse, Michael J. Boldridge, Sr., Atchison; daughter, Delice (Keith) Starks, Leavenworth, Kansas; sons, Michael (Teresa) Boldridge, Atchison; William (Claudine) Boldridge, Lawrence, Kansas, Daniel (Maria) Boldridge, Pasadena, California; nine grandchildren, Stephen Gray, Candace (Mitchell) Hughes, Jennifer Flores, Tony, Brittney, Olivia, Liam, Kelsey and Tanner; 5 great-grandchildren, Dorian, Aniyah, Mia, Trey and Daniel. Special Aunt, Carmen Augustus, Kansas City, KS; a sister, Sara Jane Byrd, Florida, and a brother, Terry Burnett, California.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, J. W. and Irene; two sisters, Sharon Boldridge and Georgia Ann Burnett and a brother, John Burnett. As published in the Atchison Globe.
