Bodenhausen, Emma J. 1934-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. The family of Emma Joanne Bodenhausen rejoice in their faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, that she is now resting in the arms of her Savior. She went home to Heaven on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Emma Joanne Bodenhausen, age 88, formerly of Effingham, was born April 25, 1934, to William and Doris (Strine) Sharp at their home in Monrovia, Kansas.
She married David Bodenhausen July 27, 1951, at her parents home in Monrovia. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2014. They enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and the Holy Land completed their dream.
She worked alongside her husband on the family farm, sewed many garments for the girls, had a big garden, which led to canning and enjoyed trying new recipes. She also liked to plant some new flowers each year, trying different ones. Her love for music led her in younger years to sing for weddings and funerals.
She was a member of the Effingham Union Church and a faithful alto in choir for many years. She also taught Sunday School classes, was a youth leader, member of the Womens Society at Church and baked many pies for the Church fair stand. She enjoyed keeping up with the girls and their many activities, and later the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by: her brother, Archie (Kristine) Sharp, Creston, Nebraska; daughters: Vicki (Steve) Jones, Bendena, Kanas, Tammy (Craig) Gigstad, Winchester and Jayne (Todd) Wehking, Lancaster, Kansas; grandchildren: Rochelle (Tony) Schuetz, Stephanie Jones, Derek (Laura) Gigstad, Danae (Justin) Lillie, Devin (Derek) Brey, Courtney (Joe) Klepees, Troy (Danielle) Wehking; great-grandchildren: Hailey, James, Taygen, Josie, Braylee, Jack, Ryker, Axton, Blakely, Collins, Beckett, Brigham, Logan, Baby Klepees and Tyce.
Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 29, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Cochran officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
A private family burial will be at Monrovia Cemetery at a later time.
Because of Joannes love for flowers, those attending are asked to wear bright colors.
Memorials are suggested to Effingham Union Church or FW Huston Senior Living Center (SLC) and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
