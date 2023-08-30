Boatwright, Sharon K. 1940-2023

DENVER, Colo. Sharon Kay Boatwright of Denver, Colorado, age 82, passed away, on Aug. 12, 2023. She was born in Atchison, to Donald and Rosa (Dubach) Boatwright on Oct. 24, 1940.

She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison and enjoyed her 30 years of teaching. After her retirement she joined a writers group and was very active in helping people seek their ancestry. Sharon loved to travel and shared her experiences with many. She had a loving relationship with her mother, which also contributed to her strong relationship with God.

