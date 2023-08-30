Boatwright, Sharon K. 1940-2023

DENVER, Colo. Sharon Kay Boatwright of Denver, Colorado, age 82, passed away, on Aug. 12, 2023. She was born in Atchison, to Donald and Rosa (Dubach) Boatwright on Oct. 24, 1940.
She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison and enjoyed her 30 years of teaching. After her retirement she joined a writers group and was very active in helping people seek their ancestry. Sharon loved to travel and shared her experiences with many. She had a loving relationship with her mother, which also contributed to her strong relationship with God.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Shirley Ann Boatwright-Westwood, of Cary, North Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Clark Criss; sisters, Nina Wray Boatwright-Trekell; infant, Donna Rose Boatwright; nephews, Mark Edward Trekell and Gregory Van Trekell; and great-niece, Erin Olivia Valentine.
We would like to thank the wonderful, loving care she received from Berkeley Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Johns Cathedral, 1350 N. Washington St., Denver, CO 80203.
Luncheon will be at 1 p.m. Details will be provided at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berkley Hospice Foundation, 10697 E Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.