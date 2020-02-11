Boatwright, Dorothy V. 1922-2020

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Dorothy V. Boatwright, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carriage Square Living & Rehabilitation Center, St. Joseph.
Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1922, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Allie and Mary (Outersky) Filley.
She was a seamstress for Saunders Mop Factory.
Dorothy was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, Missouri.
She enjoyed sewing, word search and adult coloring books.
Dorothy especially enjoyed traveling with her husband to Minnesota a couple times a year to go fishing.
Dorothy married Edward Boatwright on Aug. 17, 1944; he preceded her on Feb. 17, 2006.
Survivors include: a sister, Mary Kay and Charles Zabel, Boulder, Colorado; nephews and nieces: Bruce and Phyllis Filley, St. Joseph, Patricia and Kenny Massingill, Bashor, Kansas, Brent Filley, Hunnewell, Missouri, Jeff Zabel and Pete Zabel, Colorado; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded by her parents and a brother, Frank Charles Filley.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Rick Lumm officiating.
Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Humane Society or St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
