Boatright, Delbert R. 1948-2022

Delbert R. Boatright, 73, lifelong Atchison resident, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home in Atchison.
Delbert was born in Atchison on Dec. 14, 1948, the son of Charles and Mildred (White) Boatright.
Following graduation from Atchison High School, Delbert served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged in Feb. 1973.
Delbert worked for the Pillsbury Flour Mill plant in Atchison for 14 years and then went to work at the Lansing Correctional Facility as a Corrections Officer for 16 years, retiring in 2004.
Delbert was a member of the First Christian Church of Atchison.
He enjoyed photography, traveling, and he and Diana traveled to many campgrounds throughout the years.
Delbert and Diana Wilburn were married on Nov. 13, 2002, in Atchison.
Survivors include: his wife, Diana Boatright, of the home; two daughters, Heather Jones, Atchison and Meghan Eyman, Mound City, Missouri; three stepsons: Barry (Dawn) White, Port Orchard, Waashington, Raymond (Shuntell) White, and Leland (Colleen) Spencer, Topeka, Kansas; brother, Gary Boatright, Muscotah, Kansas; eight grandchidren; eight great- grandchildren.
Delbert was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Bob, Kenneth, Larry, Mike and Ed; sister, Earlene.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Atchison with Rev. Brad Greene, officiating.
Family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service on Thursday, at the church.
The family suggest memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Cremation care is under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
