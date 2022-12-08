Marion F. Blodig, 79, Atchison, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Marion was born Nov. 13, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter of Albert and Francis (Funk) Wagner. She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy.
Marion worked for the City National Bank before having children and becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed working and once her children were all in school, she joined Dr. Arkom Tivorsak in his billing department, until her retirement.
She took great care of her flower gardens, loved spending time with her grandson, was part of the Naughty Nine and cherished her dog, Brady.
She and Paul Blodig were married Feb. of 1965, at St. Patricks Church, South of Atchison. They were married for 57 years before Mr. Blodig preceded her in death, on Jan. 9, 2022.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Teresa Wagner, Lois Chambers, Joan Kramer and a brother, Tom Wagner.
Survivors include: two daughters, Stephanie Blodig, Dallas, Texas, Julie Blodig, Prairie Village, Kansas; a son, Mitch Blodig Atchison; a sister, Corrine Frakes, Atchison; two brothers, Phil (Janice) Wagner, Houston, Texas, Terry (Liz) Wagner, Atchison; a grandson, Wes Blodig, Dallas, Texas; and her dog, Brady.
Graveside service was Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
