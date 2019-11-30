ATCHISON, Kan. Richard P. Blaustein, age 69, Atchison, died suddenly on Nov. 23, 2019.
Richard was born on March 5, 1950, in Brookline, Massachusetts, the son of Ernest and Martha (Weinberg) Blaustein.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Richard was a successful musician, songwriter and producer.
He was very active in the folk music circuit of Boston and had the opportunity to work with many well-known musicians.
Subsequently, Richard volunteered in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He was a decorated combat veteran in the Yom Kippur War, leaving the IDF with the rank of lieutenant.
Upon returning from Israel, Richard earned a bachelors degree at Boston University in film, after which he worked producing and writing television shows in California.
Later on, Richard earned a juris doctor degree at Southern New England School of Law.
He immediately opened a private practice in criminal defense, in Boston, where he represented high profile defendants as well as many others pro bono.
While practicing law, he continued to pursue his love of music producing, and recording various bands and musical groups.
Richard and Gail (Samuels) were married on May 28, 2000.
After their marriage, Richard retired from the practice of law and moved with her as she completed her PhD in chemistry and began her teaching career.
They located to Atchison in 2013, where he continued to be active in writing.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
In addition to his wife, Gail, Richard is survived by: his sister, Marylynn Goldhaber, of Newton, Massachusetts; and her children, Michelle and Marc.
Funeral Services & Interment: 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, Massachusetts.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
