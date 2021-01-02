Blatt, Mary K. 1924-2020

Mary Kathryn Blatt, (Aunt Mary) passed from this life on Dec 15, 2020.
Mary, the youngest daughter of Ollie Johnson Blatt and Archie Blatt, was born at home on Feb. 23, 1924, in Winthrop, Missouri.
Growing up in Atchison, she graduated from Atchison High School.
Hoping to earn an education degree, she attended two years of college, until the family moved to Kansas City. (Her Missouri relatives were devastated to learn she spent a semester at KU [Go MIZZOU]!)
She was employed by Unisys where she worked for 42 years, before retiring.
Mary was a proud member of several organizations, including Central United Methodist Church, Kings Daughters and Sons, and A.B.W.A.
Mary enjoyed traveling across the country and volunteering. She had several collections, never missed the Kentucky Derby, and enjoyed attending and watching Kansas City Chiefs football games.
Never having children of her own, she became everyones favorite Aunt. She enjoyed spoiling loved ones with gifts and attention. She was known for her witty sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Lawrence Blatt; sister, Virginia Blatt Yates; nephew, Lawrence Blatt Jr.; great- niece, Angela Blatt.
She is survived by: her niece, Pam Yates Russell; her nephews wife, Nancy Blatt; great-nieces: Julie Harris (Brian), Brandi Russell and Rhonda Cooper; great-nephew, Larry Blatt III (Brandy); five great-great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; and a great-great-great-niece.
No services will be held at this time.
We want to give a special thanks to One Community Hospice for their wonderful care.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Also, on the Speaks Chapel website, is where Marys photo tribute video can be watched.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600. As published in the Atchison Globe.
