RUSHVILLE, Mo. Katherine May Blakley, 82, Rushville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was born on March 2, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas, to Ralph and Katherine Bromley.
Katherine married Glen Blakley on Nov. 11, 1955, and celebrated 63 years together. He survives of the home and is an USMC Veteran.
She was a homemaker, bookkeeper for the family business and ran her own cleaning business until she retired at 75.
Katherine loved flowers, having her hands in the dirt, sewing, upholstery, and crafts.
She was a strong, proud, independent woman, who loved her family and friends deeply.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; siblings, Daniel, David, John and Howard Bromley, Mary Alice Sarratt, Dorothy Keimig and Darlene Schuler; son, Glen R. Blakley Jr.; granddaughters, Amanda Yeager and Mary Blakley.
Survivors include: children, Glenda Ide (Reed Kline) and Mark Blakley (Cyndi); daughter-in-law, Kim Blakley; grandchildren, Stephanie Hudson (Scott), Elmo Lyons, Allison Blakley, Chelsee Shelton (Eric), Kaleigh Hill (Michael), Kelsey Robins (Kolton), Jonathan, Daniel and David Kline (Jessi); 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Parish Rosary 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
