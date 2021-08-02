Black, Tina V. 1929-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. —Long-time resident of St Joseph, Missouri, leaves a legacy of volunteering, hard work and loving family behind. Ernestina V. “Tina” Black passed on July 29, at the age of 92.
Tina was born to Guadalupe and Refugio Lopez in Atchison, Kansas, on May 23, 1929.
She married Robert Black on April 14, 1956, raised three daughters, while working in retail all her married life.
Her family lived in Rockledge, FLA, and enjoyed many trips their TWA travel passes allowed over the years. Her favorite trip was to Rome, where she had a private audience with Pope Paul VI. For this devout Catholic, this was the experience of a lifetime.
A very fashionable mother, her career as a buyer for Sears’ ladies departments benefited her three girls! After retiring from Sears, the St Joseph school district kitchens beckoned, which suited her well. She spent countless hours volunteering for Cathedral Food Pantry, Hispanic Outreach, reading advocacy, translating, election days, church and community work.
In 2004, she was honored by St. Joseph as a Woman of Excellence, and also named Volunteer of the Year by the Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St Joseph. In 2005, St. JosephNews Press deemed her 1 of 20 Women to Know!
She relayed many stories about the individuals she helped. She loved to tell stories wherever she found an audience, exchanging lively accounts to family and friends who cherished her energy and warmth! She kept up with her Atchison alumni, read voraciously and spoiled her family cooking, loving and doing for them.
Preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, including Josephine Guardado and Consuelo Olvera.
She leaves behind three daughters: Marta (Tom) Curry of Wichita, Kansas, Eva (Richard) Gilmore of St. Joseph, Mary (Richard) Pycior of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; grandchildren include: Ashley, Erica, Anthony, Victor, Jennifer, Maria; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Maria (Hollis Lee) Felts of Jackson, Mississippi; Robert Lopez of Hampton, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church.
Interment: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
Parish Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
