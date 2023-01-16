Black, Sandra C. 1942-2023

RUSHVILLE, Mo. Sandra Carol (Clemens) Black, 80, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sugar Creek Ladies Aid Hall on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A private family burial will be held in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Carol has been cremated under the direct care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

