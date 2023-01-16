Black, Sandra C. 1942-2023

RUSHVILLE, Mo. Sandra Carol (Clemens) Black, 80, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sugar Creek Ladies Aid Hall on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A private family burial will be held in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Carol has been cremated under the direct care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Carol was born Aug. 27, 1942, in Weston, Missouri, the daughter of Andrew G. and Shirley C. (Pemberton) Clemens. She was the second of 15 children and attended Weston, Rushville, and DeKalb Schools. Carol married Martin Lee Black on Aug. 21, 1959, at the Rushville Christian Church. Together they raised five children and were married for 55 years.
Being a mother and homemaker was her primary occupation. As a mother to the five children, her children were her pride and joy, family was her life. As a homemaker she would help those in need without reservation in any way she could.
As the children grew older, Carol worked at Petes Farm Market in East Atchison, Kansas, before she worked in the Atchison Hospital Dietary for 37 years, retiring in 2013. Carol was a member of the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the Hospital Gift Shop and Twice Is Nice Thrift Store until 2017.
Carol enjoyed baking which included birthday, wedding, and retirement cakes for over 20 years, Casinos, crossword puzzles, sewing, quilting, and traveling but never ventured too far to be home within twenty-four hours and spending time with friends and family. Her motto was Family comes first before all things except God, and He will take care of all things from there.
Survivors include four sons: Donald (Kristi), Weston, Missouri, David (Sherri), St. Joseph, Missouri, Darryl (Heather), Merriam, Kansas, and Larry, of Rushville; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Klostermayer, Brandon Black (Kelsey), Dylan Black and Chelsea Black (Josh); two great-grandchildren, Kyra and Tyberius Klostermayer; seven brothers, W.G., Jerry, Ronnie, Larry, Harold, Martin and Keith Clemens; and five sisters, Ann Faulk, Barbara Jellish, Sheena Clemens, Sara Nuckols and Lisa Scott; numerous brothers-in- law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers, Steven and Ross; daughter, Nancy Janelle, in 1993; and husband, Martin Lee, in 2015.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Childrens Mercy Hospital or Sugar Creek Ladies Aid Hall and may be sent to the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
