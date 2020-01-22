MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. Dixie Ann (Godfrey) Black, 85 years old, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side Jan. 16, 2020, in Arkansas.
Dixie was born on July 20, 1934, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Laura Mae (Neu) Godfrey.
Dixie was a sports fanatic. After moving to Mountain Home, where her son lives, she had to get all of the channels that showed the Jayhawk and Chiefs games, and most of all, her beloved Royals.
Mrs. Black was also very committed to St. Judes Hospital and was thrilled when she was able to tour the facility.
In 1952, she married Donald Armontrout.
They later divorced.
In 1972, she married the love of her life, Ernest Black.
He preceded her death in 2006.
Dixie is survived by: sons, Steven (Victoria) Armontrout and Dale (Sue) Black; and daughter, Vicki Armontrout (Jimmy) Means.
Also surviving are: her beloved granddaughter, Lisa (Matt) Forschler; and grandson, Jason (Anisha) Armontrout. She always said they were her life.
Mrs. Black is also survived by: eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; seven brothers and sisters.
Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial contributions to: St. Judes Hospital, Memphis Tennessee, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.