Bishop, Ronald E. 1947-2022

Ronald Eugene Bishop, passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Ron was born on Feb. 11, 1947, to Wilbur and Jeannette Bishop of rural Atchison County. He lived his childhood on the Bishop family farm south of Atchison.
Ron attended Atchison County Community High School and graduated in 1965. He attended Highland Community Colleg,e where he played football. His college coursework was interrupted when he had a low lottery number and enlisted in the army with two friends. He served as a machine gunner in Vietnam, achieving the rank of Sergeant and being awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After returning home, he resumed his studies at Emporia State University and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1972.
Ron was a teacher of special needs students and coached wrestling at Leavenworth East Junior High. In order to help his father on the farm, Ron spent most of his life working the night shift at the Lansing State Prison as a guard and farming during the day. He retired from the prison in 2007 and farmed until he retired, in 2018.
Rons family life began on July 20, 1974, when he married the love of his life, Diana (Kukuk) Bishop. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage and raised three children: Jeff Bishop, Russell Bishop and Daniel Bishop.
Jeff married Tracy (Pinsent) and Dan married Kelly (Potter) and their children Jackson, Baker and Sullivan made Ron a grandparent in 2016.
A hard worker, caring husband, proud father and grandfather, Ron was intentional about building a life filled with friendship and big love. He was a proud farmer of the Bishop family farm. He enjoyed reminiscing old stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was a former member of Knights of Columbus.
Of all his skills and talents, Ron shined brightest through his ability to connect with people. He will be greatly missed by all of us who have been blessed to have him in our lives.
His sister, Diane Kelly and husband, Jim, of Overland Park, Kansas and sister, Denise Mercer of Nashville, Tennesee, survive.
Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins were all part of Rons extended family.
Rons mother, Jeannette (Domann) Bishop died in 2017; his father, Wilbur (Kirt)Bishop, died in 1994 and his brother, Gary Bishop, died in 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Mooney Creek, located south of Atchison. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and burial of ashes to follow in the Corpus Christi Cemetery. Rons celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall 105 N. Norton, Nortonville, KS 66060, after services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mooney Creek Picnic, which will assist in funding a community center for the church.
Please send in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
