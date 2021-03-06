Bishop, J. Margaret 1929-2021

J. Margaret Bishop, 91, of Lees Summit, Missouri, formerly of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her daughters home in Lees Summit.
Due to Covid, a Graveside Funeral Service will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Sugar Creek Cemetery with Rev. Keith Hoover, officiating. A celebration of life memorial will be planned for a later date where the public will be invited to attend. Friends may come by the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 9 to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions in memory of Margaret are suggested to the Sugar Creek Ladies Aide and may be sent to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS 66002. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jessie Margaret Lawrence was born on June 9, 1929, in Rushville, the daughter of Byron and Alice (Hargrove) Lawrence. Margaret graduated from the Rushville High School and was a life-long member of the Sugar Creek Christian Church and the Sugar Creek Ladies Aid. Margaret was devoted to her family as a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
Margaret and Joseph Berriman J.B. Bishop were married on March 10, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, J.B.; her sister, Jean Pepper.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Phil) Page of Lees Summit, and Michele (Mark) Trompeter of Lawrence, Kansas; six grandchildren, Jay Page, Aaron Page, Tyler (Julia) Page, Lindsay (Cody) Boynton, Amy Trompeter, and Kyle Trompeter; sister, Jane Ann Cox; and sisters-in-law, Ann (Bishop) Brewer and Charlene Bishop. As published in the Atchison Globe.
