Bishop, Gary W. 1945-2021

Albuquerque, N.M. Gary Wayne Bishop of Albuquerque, age 76, left this world to join his son and parents on Oct. 4, 2021.
He was born on May 26, 1945, in Leavenworth, Kansas and lived his childhood on the Bishop family farm near Atchison, Kansas.
Gary attended Atchison County Community High School and graduated in 1963. He also attended Highland Community College and Emporia State University, where he earned a masters degree.
Gary devoted his life to helping others through his work as the Director of Special Education in various communities in Dodge City, Kansas, Topeka, Kansas, Rockford, Illinois and Skokie, Illinois, before retiring in 2005.
His career was filled with achievements in leadership and association accolades. Those who worked with Gary described him as a thoughtful, patient and kind leader, who contributed to the greater good of the educational system.
Garys family life began on March 18, 1967, when he married the love of his life, Sonita (Gibson) Bishop. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage and raised two children, Dana (Bishop) Aragon of Albuquerque, and Will, who passed away in 2012.
Dana married Juan Aragon and their children, Justin and Jordan, made Gary a grandparent in 1989. He became a great- grandparent to Justins son Jayden, in 2017.
Garys greatest joy was spending time with family, traveling in his RV, flying his ultralight airplane and riding motorcycles.
His brother, Ronald Bishop and wife, Diana of Atchison, his sister, Diane Kelly and husband, Jim of Overland Park, and sister, Denise Mercer of Nashville, Kentucky survive.
Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins were all part of Garys extended family.
Garys mother, Jeannette (Domann) Bishop died in 2017 and his father, Wilbur (Kirt) Bishop died in 1994.
It is hard to express the impact that Garys kind, gentle spirit had on his family and friends over the years. He will always be remembered as a special soul with a fantastic laugh and a great sense of humor. His positivity kept him here with us for as long as he could manage. Gary will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Garys celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 28, 2021, at the Knights of Columbus 320 Oak Street, Nortonville, Kansas 66060.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Mooney Creek Picnic, which will assist in funding a community center for the church.
Contributions should be mailed to Corpus Christi Church, 18760 Atchison, KS 66002.
Please note Gary Bishop on the envelope or on the check. Please contact Sonita at sonita87122@gmail.com for additional information.
Please visit our online guestbook for Gary at www.FrenchFunerals.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
