Bindel, Ruth E. 1925-2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Ruth Evelyn (Sumner) Bindel, 94, of Kansas City, formerly of the Atchison area, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, Missouri.
Ruth Evelyn Sumner was born, in Farmington, Kansas, on Aug. 13, 1925, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Dorssom) Bindel.
The family moved to the family farm, in the Lancaster area, and Evelyn attended schools in Effingham, and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1943.
When the family moved to Atchison, Evelyn had worked at both Montgomery Ward and Kressges Dime Store, in Atchison.
Evelyn and Aloysius P. Bindel were united in marriage, on June 13, 1949, at St. Benedicts Church, Atchison.
Evelyn and Aloysius then moved to the Kansas City area, where Evelyn worked as a cook for the Park Hill High School District for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, in Parkville, Missouri.
Family was very important to Evelyn, and she loved being around her children and grandchildren.
Evelyn enjoyed gardening, canning and embroidery. Evelyn especially enjoyed Country and Western music, and had attended many Country and Western shows, in North Kansas City and Branson, Missouri.
Survivors include: a son, Philip (Mary) Bindel, Platte City, Missouri; daughter, Patricia (Lonnie) Kimberling, Kearney, Missouri; five grandchildren: Michael Kimberling, Justin Kimberling, Danielle Stone, Jennifer Bindel and Joseph Bindel; and great-granddaughter, Payton Kimberling.
Evelyn was preceded in death by: her husband, Aloysius, on Dec. 15, 2013; her parents; and a brother, Marvin Sumner.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Father Jeremy Heppler, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow, in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation, with the family, will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Alzheimers Association, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
