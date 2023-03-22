Bindel, Herbert F. 1933-2023

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. Herbert Herb F. Bindel, 89, a Northland resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House. Herb was born Nov. 13, 1933, to Aloysius and Ruth (Kasten) Bindel in Fairview, Kansas.
Herb graduated from Maur Hill High School and later enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, 1952 to 1956.
Herb was a member of the St. Therese Parish, Knights of Columbus and a member of the Kansas City Local #533, Pipe Fitter Union. He enjoyed spending time outdoors: camping, hunting and especially fishing. Herb was known to family and friends as an angler that had fished from Alaska to Florida. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs; being a longtime season ticket holder for many years. He would have been so proud of the Chiefs winning the Superbowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
Most importantly, Herb will be remembered as a dedicated husband and helped many family members and friends.
Herb was united in marriage with Dorothy Hall, on June 19, 1954 in Atchison, KS. She preceded him in death in 2011.
Herb was also preceded in death by both parents, and six siblings: Richard Bindel, Lillian Falk, Frances Bindel, Gerald Bindel, Donald Bindel and Aloysius Bindel.
He is survived by his brother, Virgil Bindel; a sister, Christine Miller; many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law: Evelyn Clark (Richard) and Ellen Norton (Jim).
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., March 24, 2023, at Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St., Parkville, Missouri.
The Rosary will be prayed at 1:45 p.m.
A Prayer Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the chapel.
The placement of the urn will immediately follow at 3 p.m., March 24, 2023, at Terrace Park Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 14605 E. US Highway 40 Kansas City, MO 64136.
