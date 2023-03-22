Bindel, Herbert F. 1933-2023

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. Herbert Herb F. Bindel, 89, a Northland resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House. Herb was born Nov. 13, 1933, to Aloysius and Ruth (Kasten) Bindel in Fairview, Kansas.

Herb graduated from Maur Hill High School and later enlisted into the United States Air Force. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, 1952 to 1956.

