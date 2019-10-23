Bilderback, Susan J. 1956-2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. Susan J. Susie (Brooks) Bilderback, 63, Manhattan, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Susan Joann Brooks was born on Feb. 23, 1956, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Duane and Onita (Barnett) Brooks.
Susie attended schools in Atchison, and graduated from Kansas State University, in Manhattan, with a bachelors of arts degree, in fashion and marketing.
Susie had worked at the B & H Shop and Litwins Clothing Store, in Atchison, prior to attending KSU. Following graduation from KSU, Susie began her career as an educator in the Early Childhood Special Education Program for Neosho, Missouri, Elementary School.
She later became the home economics instructor at the Neosho High School.
When the family moved to Manhattan, Susie worked as a para at Ogden Elementary School. In April of 2000, Susie began working for KSU Research and Extension, as a program assistant with the Family Nutrition Program. After nineteen years, she retired from KSU. However, her retirement only lasted a day as she began working as a reading specialist coordinator for Northwest Elementary School, in the Manhattan Public School District.
Susie was a member of the KSU Alumni Association and KSEA Kansas State Education Association.
Susie married Mike Bilderback, on Feb. 14, 1987, at the First Christian Church, in Atchison.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents.
Susie is survived by: her husband of 32 years, Mike, of the home; two sons, Greg (Katherine) Bilderback of Junction City, Kansas, and Ryan Bilderback of Lenexa, Kansas; granddaughter, Charlie and grandson, Wyatt, Junction City; two brothers, Steve (Patty) Brooks, Atchison, and Mike (Mary Pat) Brooks, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, in Atchison.
Inurnment will be at a later date, at the Cummings, Kansas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor and memory of Susie, are suggested to: Ogden Elementary School, in Manhattan, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS 66002.
A second gathering for a Celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., in Manhattan.
Words of remembrance and comfort may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
