Bilderback, James A. 1935-2022

CUMMINGS, Kan. James Arnold Bilderback, 87, of Cummings, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Amberwell Health, Atchison.
Jim was born on March 3, 1935, in Atchison, the son of Virgil and Mildred (Christian) Bilderback.
Jim worked as a farmer and was a manager for the former Atchison Aluminum Foundry. He also owned and operated the Full Moon Saloon for a short time. He enjoyed raising cattle, farming, gardening, driving two cycle JD Tractors and socializing with people.
He was married to Linda J. George on March 19, 1976, in Atchison. She preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2009.
He is survived by: three sons: Ronnie (Sheila) Bilderback, Cummings, Donnie (Yvonne) Bilderback, Effingham, Kansas and Jeff (Cheryl) Bilderback, Warsaw, Missouri; two daughters, Bonnie Bilderback, Atchison and Connie (Mike) Shelton, St. Joseph; a sister, Betty Pruett, Atchison; numerous grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great- great-grandchildren.
His parents; wife, Linda; and two brothers, Charles and Larry Bilderback preceded him in death.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Camp Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Camp Creek Cemetery and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
