Betty Sue Bilderback, 86, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home where she lovingly raised her family for over 55 years. She was born July 11, 1936 in Prague, Oklahoma, to James R. and Flossie (Ernst) Duncan.
She attended school in Atchison, graduating in 1954. On March 4, 1955, she married Charles N. Bilderback. He proceeded her in death on Aug. 8, 2010.
Betty loved taking care of her family, cooking, collecting Elviss memorabilia and bowling. She used her cooking talents to work for a few years at the Cookie Parlor and Haderway House Tea Room. You could often hear her retell about her trips to Las Vegas to see Elvis and Hawaii.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Kloepper (Brian McKee) and Cheryl (Bob) Vanwey; her two sons, Rick (Bev) Bilderback and Steve Bilderback; all of Atchison; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; her sisters, Glenda Bottorff, Lancaster, Kansas, Loretta Sage, Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Betty Pruett, Atchison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; both parents; her brother, James A. Duncan; and two grandchildren, Luke Bilderback and Shana Vanwey.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Krauss officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Lancaster Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church.
Funeral care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Bilderback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.