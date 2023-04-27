Betty Sue Bilderback, 86, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home where she lovingly raised her family for over 55 years. She was born July 11, 1936 in Prague, Oklahoma, to James R. and Flossie (Ernst) Duncan.

She attended school in Atchison, graduating in 1954. On March 4, 1955, she married Charles N. Bilderback. He proceeded her in death on Aug. 8, 2010.

