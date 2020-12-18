Biffinger, William 1946-2020

BROWNWOOD, Texas William Bing Biffinger passed away while hospitalized in Brownwood, Texas, on Dec. 11, 2020. The cause of death was respiratory failure due to COVID complications.
Bing was born in Atchison, Feb. 24, 1946, to Bill and Barbara Biffinger. He attended Atchison High School where he was a star running back for the football team and held a state record on the track team for the Atchison Redmen. After high school, Bing graduated from Emporia State University with a degree in Business.
Bing was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. He always had a gracious heart for veterans and those currently serving. He was employed by Superior Essex in Brownwood as their Human Resource Manager. In retirement, Bing enjoyed a good game of golf, was an avid hunter, loved being outdoors and spending time with family. Bing was an active church member of Victory Life Brownwood. Sharing his faith and love for the Lord had become an important part of his life.
Bing is survived by his wife, Bonnie Biffinger, Brownwood; daughter, Lisa Harper (Kevin) Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jenny Perrier (Mike) Pawhuska, Oklahoma; Matt Biffinge r(Shae) Tulsa; Sue Merriman Flint, the mother of his children; his six grandchildren, Jon-Thomas, Price, Kate, Caroline, Hudson and Anna; his sister-in-law, Jane Ann Biffinger, Atchison; and her three children, Roxanne, Brooke and Peter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Roc Biffinger.
In lieu of flowers, Bing and his family request donations be made to the DAV.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.