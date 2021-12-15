Biester, Robert K. 1945-2021

Robert Karl Bob Biester, 76, of Atchison, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Wathena Healthcare and Rehab in Wathena.
He was born at 6:16 p.m. on June 18, 1945, in Onaga, Kansas, the son of Karl Julius and Lucille Elizabeth (Peck) Biester.
He married Linda K. Byrns on July 31, 1964, at Carol Baptist Church in Atchison. They celebrated 40 years of marriage. To celebrate, they had a wonderful trip to Alaska, which both enjoyed very much and made memories to remember.
Bob graduated from Soldier High School in 1963. He came to Atchison to work at Runyan Oil Co. as a mechanic. He also worked for Carrigan Lumber Co. as a builder of house framing, sheds, etc. He then took a job offer to work for Jerry Baker at Consumer Oil Co, where he worked for 31 years in the office doing bookwork, assisting with customers of Atchison and Atchison County farmers. He retired from the oil business in Dec. 2011.
Bob had an unending love for his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, especially after Linda passed away in 2005 from breast cancer.
He was an avid sports fan, especially Nascar, tennis and golf. He never missed a race, was a Kansas Speedway season ticket holder since it was built in 2001.
He was also an avid hunter (for deer, turkey, pheasant and quail), fished in many bass tournaments, had a love for guns to collect and enjoyed going back home to shoot with his Freel family in Soldier. He loved watching the Weather Channel, History Channel and Life Below Zero.
He was the hardest worker at each of his jobs and with household duties. He was determined to quit smoking after 60 years, in June 2021. His daughters and their families learned you work hard at your job, be dedicated, give 100 percent, and you can live the best life and be happy in it. His wisdom, advice and support will be missed dearly. He was the best dad a person could be blessed with.
Survivors include: his two daughters, Connie S. McRae (David) of Atchison and Cynthia L. Peuker (Travis) of Bendena, Kansas; two sisters, Carol E. Thompson of Lawrence, Kansas and Marilyn A. Pettigrew of Parker, Colorado; three grandchildren: Jessica L. Bradley (Charlie) of Cordova, Tennessee, Hailee N. Dale (Brandon) of South Haven, Mississippi and Katie E. Peuker of Bendena, Kansas; two great-grandchildren, Charlie J. A. Bradley and Keyrah E. Bradley and one great-grandchild, on the way.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Karl and Lucille Biester; his wife, Linda K. Biester; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Thompson and Richard Pettigrew.
Memorial Service and Inurnment at Bucks Grove Cemetery will be in the spring of 2022. When a date and time becomes available, it will be posted.
Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the Robert K. Biester Memorial Fund, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
