Robert Karl Bob Biester, 76, of Atchison, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Wathena Healthcare and Rehab in Wathena.
He was born June 18, 1945, in Onaga, Kansas, at 6:18 p.m. the son of Karl Julius and Lucille Elizabeth (Peck) Biester.
Memorial Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Bucks Grove Cemetery.
Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Victory Junction. You may visit www.victoryjunction.org or checks may be mailed to 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
