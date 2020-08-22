Bierbaum, Wilma R. 1952-2020

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Wilma Ruth Bierbaum, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born Jan. 17, 1952, to Marion and Nellie (Wilson) George in Severance, Kansas, attending grade school in Severance and high school in Midway, Kansas
Wilma married Fredrick Bierbaum June 30, 1999.
She was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Keith George, Bill George (Kathline), Linda Bilderback (Jim), Dickie George.
Survivors include: her husband; son, Michael George; best friend, Stormy Wilson; siblings, Loree Christenson (Jay), Tom George, Mary Ellen Todd (Allen), Faye Baker (Dale), Larry George, Gary George (Re), Charlie George (Renae); numerous nieces and nephews, she loved them all.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
