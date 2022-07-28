William E. Bill Bewley, 90, Atchison, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home.
Bill was born March 5, 1932, in Atchison, the son of Joseph J. and Alma Lynch Bewley.
He attended Atchison public schools, graduating from Atchison High School.
He served in the United States Army from Feb. 20, 1953, until his honorable discharge on Feb. 18, 1955.
On Sept. 8, 1958, he and Gloria Cadena were united in marriage in Eagle Pass, Texas. They were later divorced.
Bill served as a United States Border Patrol Agent until his retirement.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth Bewley, Roswell, New Mexico, Michael Bewley, Austin, Texas; a daughter, Karen Bewley, Austin, Texas; and a sister, Jo Stewart, Hutchinson; and seven grandchildren: Kenneth; Dominic (Chelsea), Xavier, Bianca, Karla, Austin and Bryce Bewley.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Jim Bewley and sisters: Louise Moulton, Peggy Wilburn, Patricia Swordy and an infant sister.
Mr. Bewley has been cremated under the care and direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Interment was Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.