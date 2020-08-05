Diamond Jim, 89, Atchison, Kansas, passed away July 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was the eldest son of Joseph James and Alma (Lynch) Bewley. He was born September 20, 1930 in Atchison.
He married his childhood sweetheart Gladys Peachie Hansen and they were blessed with four children, Gary, Janice Morelock, Janey (Tim) Grebe and Judy Stiffler (Tim Servaes) who survive him as well as 11 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; siblings, William Bewley, Pat Swordy, and Jo Stewart; nieces, nephews and long-time friend, Tom Mangimelli.
His father died when Jim was 18 years old, resulting in Jims character trait of feeling and acting as a father figure to his siblings and everyone who crossed his path. At the age of 13 Jim was most proud of hauling ice for peoples refrigerators to help support his family as well as various other jobs.
Jim entered the United States Army in 1951, serving in the Korean Conflict and earned the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars and United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
He owned and operated his own businesses until 1987 when he joined Borton Inc. He was well known and respected in the community; he was a devoted father and family man.
He was very athletic and enjoyed ice and roller skating and baseball. He was skilled at trap shooting, golf, pool, cards, etc. He was proud of winning several boxing bouts and won the 1947 golden gloves tournament.
He was preceded in death by: siblings, Raymond, Louise (Bewley) Moulton, Peggy Wilburn and a sister in infancy Helen Bewley in 1934; grandson, Christopher Ruhnke. As published in the Atchison Globe.
