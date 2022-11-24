Bewley, Gladys 1936-2022

Gladys Peachie Bewley, 86, of Atchison, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Peachie was born on May 4, 1936, in Atchison, the daughter of Clarence and Pauline (Nestler) Hansen.
She attended Atchison Schools and worked as a cashier and salesclerk for Millers Photo, Hansen Cleaners, Litwins, and Best Western Motel. She was a member of the St. Marks Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, cooking and taking care of others.
She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Joseph Jim Bewley, who preceded her in death. They were blessed with four children who survive including Gary Bewley, Janice Morelock, Janey (Tim) Grebe, and Judy Stiffler (Tim Servaes); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Marks Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
