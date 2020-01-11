Betts, Virginia L. 19332020

Virginia L. Betts
ATCHISON, Kan. Virginia Lou Betts, 86, Atchison, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Virginia was born July 30, 1933, in Nortonville, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert and Irene Sadie Sloman Mair.
She attended Central and Washington Elementary Schools, and St. Josephs and St. Benedict Elementary Schools and graduated from Atchison High School.
She and Kenneth Betts, were united in marriage, on Feb. 28, 1951, in Atchison.
Mr. Betts preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 1997.
Virginia served as a certified nurses assistant and activity assistant director for the Atchison Hospital.
She also assisted her husband, Kenneth, in the ownership and operation of Betts Electric Company for many years.
Virginia was a member of Sacred Heart Church, now St. Benedict Parish, the Altar Society of the Church and the Daughters of Isabella. She was a Preceptor of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of the Business and Professional Womens Club, the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a very active participant in her childrens youth, by serving as a Den Mother for Boy Scouts.
Virginia was very active in her granddaughters, Prudence Betts- Gwartney and Penny Betts-Schultz lives.
Virginia is survived by: two sons, Steve Betts, Atchison, and Timothy E. Betts, Quincy, Illinois; three grandchildren: Prudence Betts- Gwartney, Penny Betts-Schultz and Cheyenne Betts; five great-grandchildren; and several step-great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Herbert Mair and Irene Sadie Sloman Mair Anderson; a daughter, Diana M. Bryant; granddaughter, Stephanie Renee Betts; and a brother, Clarence Mair.
A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, immediately followed by prayer services.
A visitation with the family will follow at the Elks Lodge, 609 Kansas Ave.
Inurnment of the cremated remains will be at a later date, in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimers Association. As published in the Atchison Globe.
