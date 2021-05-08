Betts, Lois P. 1939-2021

WILLIS, Kan. Lois P. Betts went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2021. Lois passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with cancer.
Lois was born March 17, 1939, to George E. and Wilda J. (Carson) Behler. Lois was the fourth of nine children. Lois married Benny Oxley in January of 1959. She had three children from that union, Jeff, Debbie and Shirley Oxley. She married James Betts, Sr., in January of 1966. She had three children from that union, Jimmy, Ricki and Amy Betts.
Lois was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers Kent and Paul Behler, two grandsons, Trevor and Eric Betts and daughter-in-law Pamela Oxley.
Survivors include Jeff (Sherri) Oxley, Rantoole, Kansas, Debbie and Blaine Sherer, Everest, Kansas, Shirley and Ronnie Irvin, Rosehill, Kansas Jimmy Betts, Huron, Kansas, Ricki Harvey, Willis, Kansas, Amy and Dave Jones, Stilwelll, Kansas; 22 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Grimes Behler, Atchison, Kansas, five sisters, Leila McConnaughey, Edythe Myers, Everest, Kansas, Linda, McRay, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sharon Gladman, and Pam Westbrook, Independence, Missouri.
Lois retired as a Youth Service Worker from Youth Center of Atchison after 23 years of service. She raised her children in Denton, Kansas, then made her home in Atchison, Horton and finally Willis.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Tom Stone officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Huron Cemetery, Huron, Kansas. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Horton First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.