ST. JOSEPH, Mo. George H. Betts, Jr., 64, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Josephs Church in Atchison.
Visitation with the family will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to help defray funeral expenses and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Complete obituary can be found at www.arensbergpruett.com.
George was born on March 31, 1955, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of G. Harold and Mary Ann (Davenport) Betts. He attended St. Josephs elementary school and graduated from Atchison High School in 1974.
He began his employment in 1974 with Locomotive Finished Material (LFM), serving as a Maintenance Supervisor retiring from Atchison Casting Corporation in 2009.
George and Deborah Jo Huffman were united in marriage on Dec. 16, 1977. Deborah Jo preceded him in death on April 21, 2007.
George and Karen (Lawless) Brown were married April 29, 2017. She survives of the home.
George was an all-around great guy. He never met a stranger. He was Santa Clause for many years, with his grandson Carlos as his elf. George was an avid bowler. His hobbies included wood working, fishing and train collecting. Most of all George loved spending time with his family, whether it be fishing or at ball games or at family reunions. He also enjoyed communicating on his CB radio with his handle being Country Gentleman. George was a former member of Knights of Columbus Council #723 in Atchison.
He is survived by: his wife, Karen; daughters, Jodi Coffey Atchison, Heidi (Aaron) Hirter, St Joseph, Natasha (Charlie) Cook, Amazonia, Missouri, two sisters, Mary Johanna (Dennis) Thummel, Cameron Missouri, Regina Hund Atchison, a brother Paul (Angela) Betts, Grain Valley, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Carlos Betts-Coffey, Gabrielle and Wyatt Coffey, Kenadee and Anaston Hirter, Kaylence, Piper and Noeth Cook, Willow and Rumour Pasley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Debbie Jo; and a brother, Louis H. Betts; and a niece Kimberly Dixon. As published in the Atchison Globe.
