Besette, Marjorie A. 1971-2021

Marjorie Ann Besette, 50, died July 6, 2021, at St. Lukes Hospital on the plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.
Marjorie was born April 4, 1971, in Atchison, to Jerald Gormly and Nancy (Hager) Gormly.
Margie was married to Brian Hord on Nov. 17, 1990, and later divorced. They had two daughters together, Jordan and Jenna.
She married Don Pistol Besette on June 30, 2006. Together, they are parents to a daughter named Kyllee.
She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and friends. Margie enjoyed gardening, crafts, candle making, camping, and collecting Chapstick.
Margie was an organ donor and wanted to continue helping people.
Margie is survived by: her husband, Don Besette; father, Jerald (Jerlyn) Gormly; daughters, Jordan (Brian) Wentz, Jenna Hord (Keith Looney Williams), Kyllee Besette; and seven grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Hager) Gormly, and brother, Michael Grump Gormly.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, in Atchison.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to final expense.
Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.