Besette, Maria

Maria V. Perez Besette
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Maria passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio. She worked At Taco Johns, Medical Lodge, Senior Village and was a dorm mother for MT Academy; she also worked in various nursing homes in San Antonio.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, collection bears, spending time with her kids and grandkids, watching her Spanish soaps and eating tacquitos.
She is proceeded in death by: her husband of 51 years, Donald Nelson Besette Jr.; her parents, Angelina and Domingo Perez; and her brother, Humberto Perez.
She is survived by: her sisters: Yolanda Azocar, Angelita and Amadeo Porras, Sr.; brother, Fidel Perez; her children: Don Pistol Besette, Shelly and Angela Dickson, Bobby and Christine Besette, Bryan and Paula Besette; her grandchildren: Emily, Kyllee, Nicholas, Jacob, shy, Tony, Raven, Dominick, Demetri Besette, Joshua Shambling, Kenny Jones, Michael Torres, Bourbon Jones, Sally, Damon and Madison Mah, Nicole Dickson, Zoie Anderson, Bentley Ellias, Melina and Richard Frazier, Jonathon, Vance and Leona Hadley, Jenna, Ryan, and Kambrie Hord, Lailey, Oakley and Koby Andre, and Aria Avalos. As published in the Atchison Globe.
