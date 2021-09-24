Besette, Donald N. Jr.

Donald N. Besette, Jr.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Don passed away wednesday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home in San Antonio.
He worked at Lincoln Grain, Atchison youth center and as a handyman around Atchison for many years.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and his pets. He also loved to go dancing with his wife and tease his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty Besette, and his sisters, Christine Walker and Connie Glider.
He is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Maria Besette; his children: Don pistol Besette, Shelly and Angela Dickson, Bobby and Christine Besette, and Bryan and Paula Besette; his grandchildren: Joshua Shamblin, Kenny Jones, Emily, Kyllee, Nicholas, Jacob, Shy, Tony, Raven, Dominick, Demetri Besette, Micheal Torres, Boubon Jones, Sally, Damon and Madison Mah, Nicole Dickson, Zoie Anderson, Bentley Ellis, Lailey, Kobey and Oakley Andre, Aria Avalos. As published in the Atchison Globe.
