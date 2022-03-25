Bertels, Todd R. 1965-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Todd Richard Bertels, 56, of Topeka, formerly of Nortonville, Kansas, died Thursday, March 24, at Midland Care Hospice in Topeka.
Todd was born Nov. 13, 1965, in Winchester, Kansas, the son of Richard and Ann (Rosdahl) Bertels of Nortonville. He lived in the family home in Nortonville until he was six years old.
He became a resident of Kansas Neurological Institute, where he benefited from the dedication and compassion of the staff for over 50 years.
Todd is survived by: his parents; brothers: Kevin (Jenny) of Oak Grove, Minnesota, Terry (Alice) of Topeka, Mark (Elizabeth) of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Angee Noll (Ed) of Winchester; brother, Aaron (Mattie) of Rapid City, South Dakota; 12 nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and many caring aunts and uncles.
The Bertels family sends heartfelt gratitude to the skilled professionals at KNI, who became Todds second family, to the doctors, nurses and staff who tended to him on the seventh floor at the University of Kansas Health Center St. Francis Campus and to the team at Midland Care Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nortonville with Fr. Lazar Carasala, celebrant.
Burial will follow in the St. Josephs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, at the church.
A parish rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. just prior to the Mass, at 10:30 a.m.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Josephs Catholic Church in Nortonville or to Midland Care Hospice.
Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
The OTrimble Funeral of Nortonville is entrusted with the arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
