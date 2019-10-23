Bertels, Steven R.

EVANS, Colo. Robert Bertels, 61, of Evans, formerly of Nortonville, Kansas, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital, after a fast battle with cancer.
Steve was born on Feb. 21, 1958, in Winchester, Kansas, the son of Robert J. and Elizabeth (King) Bertels.
He graduated from Jefferson County North High School in 1976.
Steve was a painter and artist specializing in wildlife. He had won the Kansas Fish & Game Turkey Stamp Award, in 1987, and won 2nd place for Duck Stamp Award.
Steve had worked at Lowes, while living in Washington State, and presently was a driver for the Cannon Bake House, in Colorado.
He was a member of the Generations Church, Greely, Colorado, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, and Nortonville Jaycees.
Steve enjoyed fishing, and camping and was an outdoorsman.
He was married to Dena Larison, in the spring of 1978, and they were later divorced.
Survivors include: two sons, Jeremy and wife, Cessnee Bertels, Rodgers, Arkansas, and Shane Bertels, Ozawkie, Kansas; a daughter, Kristy Bertels, Kansas City, Missouri; three brothers, Kenneth L. Bertels, Valley Falls, Kansas, Ronald E. (Brenda) Bertels, Nortonville, and Darin W. Bertels, Yelm, Washington; six sisters, Cynthia (Ronald) Kesse, Cummings, Kansas, Sherry (Greg) Wagner, Nortonville, Lynette M. (Raymond) Chmidling, Nortonville, Denise R. Jones, Yukon, Oklahoma, Lisa (Matt) Swygert, Kansas City, and Dawn (John) Worley, Topeka, Kansas; two grandchildren, Maya and Matthew Bertels, Rodgers; and life partner, Gail Strausheim, of the home, in Evans.
His parents; and two brothers, Bryan J. and Gary W. Bertels, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the OTrimble Chapel, 329 Main St., Nortonville, with Rev. Francis Nelson, from the Redemption Center Church, Topeka, officiating.
Burial will follow, in the St. Josephs Cemetery, Nortonville.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the OTrimble Chapel, Nortonville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Ducks Unlimited, or National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
