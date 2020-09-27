Berry, Lillian M. 1945-2020

Lillian Marie Berry, 75, of Atchison, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Care Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Lillian was born on Jan. 21, 1945, in Atchison, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Jones) Portenier.
She worked for over 30 years as a custodian and plant employee, for Rockwell-Atchison Casting.
Lillian enjoyed fishing, picnics and barbeques with her family.
Survivors include: four sons: Larry Rathmann, Jr, Atchison, Mark Carlson, Overland Park, Kansas, Mike Carlson, Great Bend, Kansas and Sonny Berry, Lancaster, Kansas; three daughters: Jeanne Jenson, Arlington, Kansas, Joyce Irby, Rogue, Kansas and Karolyn Terrazas ,Victorville, California; a sister, Sandy Tull, Atchison; 26 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded by: Her parents, four brothers, Fred, Bill, Tom and John Portenier and two sisters, Helen Birkinsha and Patricia Ann Emery.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Corpus Christi Cemetery, Mooney Creek, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or Diabetes Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.