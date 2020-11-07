Berry, Evelyn J. 1936-2020

LOGANDALE, Nev. Evelyn Jean (Myers) Berry, age 84, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Logandale, Nevada. She was born June 27, 1936, to Robert A. and Cecelia Lutz Myers. On Nov. 29, 1958, she married James Lanier Berry III in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2019.
Evelyn grew up on a farm in Bendena, Kansas. She spent most of her married life with her husband of 61 years raising their family. They spent many of their first years together moving to different parts of the country, but finally settled in Barstow, California, where they spent the last 40 years before moving to Logandale. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and was very active in the community organizations.
She loved going to social functions for the Eastern Star, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Garden Club, Glass Mates, and as the local Avon lady. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, in their RV, making friends and exploring new places. She leaves behind many friends and family who knew her as a sweet, kind and loving person, always willing to help others.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Don) Hibbetts of Logandale and Rhonda Miller of Medford Lakes, New Jersey; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald (Janet) Myers of Cummings, Kansas. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert.
Due to COVID-19, the family is postponing services until after the new year.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
