On Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, Ernestine T. Benson peacefully departed from this life and entered the eternal peace of our Lord and Savior at 92 years of age.
Lord, I am weary, I know that youre near and waiting for my arrival. I am now an angel of God!
Ernestine Thelma Benson was born on Dec. 31, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late Oscar and Gladys Crosswright.Ernestine was the third youngest of seven daughters. Ernestine, affectionally known as Teenie, was blessed with an outgoing personality, a love for her children, grandchildren and her sisters.
Ernestine lived each day to its fullest and never wasted a moment. She loved her family. Ernestine was a wonderful seamstress, she loved making clothes for her family and for the community, and she had a sense of style and fashion.
Ernestine married Charles Benson on May 21, 1984, and celebrated everyday of their union as if it was their first day together. Ernestine loved her children unconditionally, she believed that family is a source of strength, and loving and supporting one another, even when its not easy to do so. Ernestine encouraged her kids to be the best person they could be, so that they may inspire their own kids.
Proceeding her in death, were: her husband, Charles Maynard Benson; son, Ernest Leroy Vaughn; mother, Gladys M. Toler; father, Oscar Crosswright; sisters: Margaret Pennington, Francis Miles, Helen Lindsey, Rose Norman and Darlene Sayles.
Ernestine leaves to mourn: her children: Lola Vaughn whom she lived with for 16 years in Wichita, Kansas, Mary Williams Bey (John), Wichita, Ron Vaughn (Torey), Bowie, Maryland, Charles Vaughn, Las Vegas, Nevada, Louis Grey, Wichita, James Vaughn, Atchison, Johnny Vaughn, Atchison; and sister, Cozetta L. Levell, Des Moines, Iowa. Ernestine has 22 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Homegoing Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at First Christian Church.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THESE SERVICES.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
