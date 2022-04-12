Benitz Sr., Roger L. 1931-2022

Roger Louis Benitz, Sr., 90, of Atchison, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at his daughters home surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Blair, Kansas, the son of William Albert Frank and Esther Bertha (Fechtner) Benitz.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1951 and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict.
He recently received a Quilt of Valor Award from the Veterans. Roger worked as a parts man for several different places, including Atchison Auto Parts and Kautz Electric.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where he had served as a usher, as Sunday School Superintendent and attended the 55 + Bible Study. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Roger had a wonderful sense of humor and fun outlook on life. He enjoyed wood workin, and his family and grandchildren, whom he loved to tease.
He was married to Shirley Marr on July 21, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2005.
His parents also preceded him in death.
Survivors include: a son, Roger (Jane) Benitz, Jr, North Beach, Maryland; six daughters: Sue Ann (Fred) Ellerman, Nortonville, Kansas, Gayle (Chris) Lemoine, Thompson, North Dakota, Rita (Don) Keimig, Atchison, Jan (Duane) Oswald, Effingham, Kansas, Joan (Jim) Enlow, Manvel, North Dakota and Jill (Rich) Mueller, Alliance, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund or the NEK Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
