It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Yvonne, a cherished mother, friend, and pillar of our Atchison community. On June 1, 2023, she peacefully bid farewell to this world, leaving behind a heartfelt void in the lives of all who knew and loved her.
Born March 23, 1931, Yvonne embarked on a journey that exemplified resilience, compassion, and unwavering strength. Her lifes tapestry was woven with love, kindness, and countless accomplishments that left an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to cross her path.
As a mother, Yvonne embraced her role with boundless love and dedication. Her selflessness knew no bounds as she nurtured and guided her children through lifes joys and challenges. She was their unwavering rock, their confidante, and their biggest cheerleader, instilling in them the values of compassion, integrity, and perseverance.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Preston Bell and leaves behind her children, Stephanie Barnes, Sheila Carey, Preston Bell Jr., Quintanilla Bartlett (deceased) and Perry Jones.
Included in her family tree is deceased mother, Mary Alameda Shook and father, Albert Prince Shook. Her siblings included eight brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held at Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Homegoing Services at Ebernezer Baptist Church June 24.
Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Services start at 11 a.m. with officiating pastor Dr. Seante Ford and Reverend Paul Kelly of Second Christian Church.
She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery following services.
Funeral care entrusted to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
