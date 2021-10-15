LAWRENCE, Kan. Nancy J. Beien, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Nancy was born March 12, 1939, in Onawa, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Alice Whitworth Schooler.
She graduated from Atchison High School.
She and Theodore P. Ted Beien were united in marriage on May 4, 1957, in Atchison.
Nancy was employed with USD #409 at the Atchison Middle School in the dietary department, as head cook until her retirement. She also served as a cook for the Atchison Elks Club and Knights of Columbus hall.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and her granddogs. She was known especially for her cooking, and making her friends and family happy.
Nancy also enjoyed attending the casino and pulling levers.
Survivors include: two sons, Richard Beien, San Tan Valley, Arizona, Wesley (Jennifer) Brown, Lincoln City, Oregon; two daughters, Michelle Kasper, Lawrence, Esther Sissy (Rocco) Weber, Lawrence; four grandchildren: Thad Kasper, Celia Kasper, Jacob (Allison) Weber, and Vance Weber; two brothers, Robert Schooler, Atchison and Gary Schooler, Atchison.
She was preceded in death by three sisters: Roberta Schooler, Shirley Megenity and Judith Head.
Mass of Christian burial was at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Catholic Charities and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.