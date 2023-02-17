CUMMINGS, Kan. Jean Marie Beien, 99, of Cummings, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Jean was born June 5, 1923, in Atchison, the daughter of Delbert and Gladys (Clements) Shockley.
CUMMINGS, Kan. Jean Marie Beien, 99, of Cummings, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Jean was born June 5, 1923, in Atchison, the daughter of Delbert and Gladys (Clements) Shockley.
She attended Harmony Garden Grade School and graduated from ACCHS in 1941. Jean worked before marriage in the agricultural office in Effingham Wilson Poultry Co. Atchison, KS. Jean married Sylvester J. Beien on Nov. 19, 1942, at St. Benedict Catholic Church.He preceded her on May 6, 2007.
She lived on Eylar Ranch in Denton, Kansas, for two years, Moss Ranch, Walker, Missouri for two years and spent rest of her life residing in rural Cummings area.
Jean also worked for Saunders Manufacturing Co. and Horton Garment Co., Atchison. She also worked as an assistant cook for J-U 4 School in Cummings and a seamstress for This Ol House in Nortonville, Kansas for 13 years. Jean was a sewing leader for Lucky Clover 4-H Club for many years. She enjoyed collecting dolls, paper dolls and Santa figurines and birds, gardening, canning, raising flowers, writing poetry, quilting and machine embroidery.
Survivors include: a daughter, Barbara and Charles Wilson, Atchisonsons, Nick and Patti Beien, Cummings, Ern and Cindy Beien, Cummings; sister, Dorothy Heffelfinger, Mclean, Virginia; six grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; she was also preceded by her parents and a brother, Rev. Robert Shockley.
Jean said I consider one of my greatest blessings in life to be that of having been married to a farmer and having raised our family in the country.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Meinrad Miller, OSB as Celebrant.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. with visitation following prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Alpha Christian Childrens Home, Perry, Kansas and may sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.