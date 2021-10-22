Behler, Grimes 1933-2021

Grimes Ed Behler, 88, of Atchison, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Highland Healthcare & Rehab Center, Highland, Kansas.
Ed was born on Jan. 12, 1933, in Huron, Kansas, the son of George Edwin and Wilda June (Carson) Behler.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1952.
Ed served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956.
He worked as welder for Kansas City Power & Light Company for 21 years retiring in 1994, as a foreman.
After his retirement, he worked as a finish carpenter doing remodeling in Atchison for several of the historic homes.
Ed was a member of the First Baptist Church, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Ed was married to Bette Jean Luckett on Feb. 5, 1956, in Marana, Arizona.
Mrs. Behler preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2009.
His parents; a son, Justin Behler; two brothers; and one sister also preceded him in death.
Survivors include: two sons, Gregory Behler and David Behler, both of Atchison; a daughter, Dianna (Dennis) Snell, Atchison; five sisters: Leila McConnaughey, Everest, Kansas, Edith Myers, Huron, Kansas, Linda McCray, St. Joseph, Missouri, Shannon Gladman and Pam Westbrook, of Independence, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St. Atchison, with Rev. Michael L. Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow in the Old Huron Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
