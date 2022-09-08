Behler, Gregory E. 1958-2022

Gregory Edwin Critter Behler, 64, of Atchison, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Critter was born June 9, 1958, in Tucson, Arizona, the son of Grimes and Bette (Luckett) Behler.
He was a mechanic for A&A Transmissions, but also was a welder, handyman, carpenter; a real jack of all trades. Critter had a big heart and enjoyed spending time with family and motorcycles.
Survivors include: a daughter, Linsay and Billy Atchison, Rushville, Missouri; a son John Parson, Iatan, Missouri; a sister, Dianna and Dennis Snell, Atchison; a brother, David Behler, Atchison; grandchildren: Maddie, Rayne, John Jr. Ashtyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Justin Behler.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life gathering from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Crossroads Chapel, Rushville.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
