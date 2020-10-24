Michael Leo Mike Begley, 76, a longtime business owner in Atchison, Kansas, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial was on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedicts Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary was on Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories of Mike may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Mike was born on June 5, 1944, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Edward F. Begley and Mary Josephine (Paolucci) Begley. He attended St. Benedicts Grade School and graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1962.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1967.
He and the former Margie A. Miller were united in marriage on May 4, 1968, at St. Benedicts Church.
Mike has owned and operated Paoluccis Deli - Restaurant and Lounge alongside his wife for over 50 years. He previously was employed with Missouri Pacific Railroad.
Mike was active in the Atchison Community; he was a member of St. Benedict Parish, the Sacred Heart Council #723 of the Knights of Columbus, Fleming-Jackson-Seever Post #6 of the American Legion, V. F. W. Post #1175, Atchison Elks Lodge and Bellevue Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf and played in countless tournaments over the years. In 2008, he was awarded the Grand Marshall of the St. Patricks Day Parade.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margie Begley, of the couples home in Atchison; two sons, Ed Begley, Mark (Amy) Begley, both of Atchison; one brother, Ed (Linda) Begley, Scottsdale, Arizona; and six grandchildren, Alexsha (Ryan) Lewman, Michael Begley, Scarlett Begley, Sophia Begley, Robert Begley and Stella Begley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe Begley and a sister, Rosemary Weber. As published in the Atchison Globe.
