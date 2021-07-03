Beebe, Rachel E. 1999-2021

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Rachel E. Beebe, 22, of Nortonville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Lawrence, Kansas, Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at the OTrimble Funeral Home, 329 Main, Nortonville, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Round Mound Cemetery, Cummings, Kansas.
Visitation with the family will be Monday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Rachel are suggested to an education fund that will be established for her six-month-old son, Phoenix Scott Stevens. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Rachel Elizabeth Beebe was born on Jan. 22, 1999, in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, the daughter of Brian Scott Beebe and Shelly E. (Johnson) Chastain. Rachel attended Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, and DeKalb, Missouri, High School. Rachel had worked various jobs including Pizza Hut in both Atchison and Bonner Springs, Kansas. Rachel especially loved being a mom to her son, Phoenix, who was born Dec. 7, 2020.
Everyone who knew Rachel knew she was a loving, giving and thoughtful daughter and mother. In keeping with Rachels loving and giving spirit, Rachel gave the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation.
Survivors include Rachels son, Phoenix, of the home; her parents, Brian Beebe of Nortonville, and Shelly (Bryan) Chastain of Sugar Lake, Rushville, Missouri; brother, Michael Beebe; Rachels fiance;, Jeremiah Stevens, Nortonville; paternal grandmother, Beverly Eastwood, Nortonville; maternal grandparents, Mark and Sherry Smith, Kansas City, Kansas.
Rachel was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Eastwood and maternal grandfather, LeRoy Johnson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
