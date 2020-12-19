Beckett, Herbert P. 1928-2020

Herbert P. Beckett, 92, of Atchison, died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Vintage Park Assisted Living, Atchison.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Cyd Stein, Pastor of the United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumner Cemetery, Atchison. A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Methodist Church or Sumner Cemetery and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Herb was born on Dec. 1, 1928, in Shelbina, Missouri, the son of Charles W. and Irene M. (Steinbeck) Beckett. He attended grade school in Bethel, Missouri, and graduated from Bethel High School in 1946.
Herb served as a Staff Sgt in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 22 years as a mechanic for Trans-World Airlines in Kansas City before retiring in 1992. Herb was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge, TWA Employee Club, and the Masonic Blue Lodge, Wichita, Kansas. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was married to Kathleen Kay Schultz on May 30, 1954. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Jeremy P. (Karen) Beckett, Valley Falls, Kansas; two daughters, Rose Marie (Roger) Crosswhite, Amarillo, Texas, and Janae Sue (Damian) Haddock, of Leavenworth County, Kansas; a brother, Charles Beckett, Arlington, Texas; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
His parents, wife Kay, and an aunt who raised him, Hazel Hawkins, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
