Becker, Joseph L. 1938-2020

PURCELL, Ks. Joseph Louis Becker, 82, of rural Purcell, Kansas, passed on July 2, 2020.
Friends may call on Monday at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas, where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. Following the rosary the family will greet friends at the Joe Becker Farm.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Marys Catholic Church in Purcell. Burial will follow at the St. Marys Cemetery. www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
