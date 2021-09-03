Beal, Richard W. 1939-2021

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Richard William Beal, (Rich), 82, of Effingham, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, at Medical Lodge in Atchison, under hospice care.
Rich was born in Springfield, Missouri on July 27, 1939, to William C. and Laura Lou (Brown) Beal and graduated from Fredonia High School in Fredonia, Kansas in 1957.
Rich attended Kansas State College of Pittsburg (Pittsburg State University) and earned a B.S.E.D. and a MS.ED in Industrial Arts.
He was a member of the Gorilla football team and as a senior was a captain of the National Championship 1961 team, while earning honors as a First Team NAIA All-American. He was also a two-time, first team All-Central Intercollegiate Conference selection.
In 1993, Rich was inducted into the Pittsburg State University (PSU) Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2002, he was selected to the 100th Anniversary Pittsburg State University Football Team. This 34-member team was determined by a vote of all living PSU football lettermen.
Rich began his teaching and coaching career in USD 501, teaching at Holladay Junior High, Topeka High, and Topeka West.
After five years, he moved to Fredonia, Kansas where he taught and coached at Fredonia High School for nine years. In 1970, he coached the track team at Fredonia High School to a 2nd place finish in the state track meet. A state placer himself in the shot put for Fredonia, he developed a talented group of throwers in the late 60s and early 70s at Fredonia that included three consecutive 1st place finishes in the shot put and discus at the Kansas state track meet. In 1968, Rich started the wrestling program at Fredonia High School.
In 1976, he and his family moved to Effingham. Rich taught industrial arts and coached football, wrestling and track at Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS) until he retired, in 1997. During his time at ACCHS, Rich took great pride that his students produced high quality wood furniture including cedar chests, gun cabinets, roll-top desks and grandfather clocks.
Rich remained a wrestling coach until his retirement, including being an assistant coach to Wrestling Hall of Fame coach, Larry Tilton and taking over the program after Tiltons retirement.
In 1996, Rich was awarded the Big 7 League Wrestling Coach of the Year and in 1997, he was awarded the 321A Sportsmanship Coach of the Year by the Kansas Wrestling Officials Association.
After retiring in 1997 from 35 years of teaching industrial arts, he pursued his hobbies of wood carving, tying flies and his love of trout fishing at Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri. Many of his carvings won awards at regional carving shows.
In 1962, he married Ruth Anne Leming at the First Methodist Church in North Kansas City, Missouri. Rich and Ruth were married 59 1/2 years. She survives of the home.
In addition to his wife Ruth, he is survived by: a son, Jon (Elizabeth) Beal; and two daughters, Lori (Mike) Green and Cheryl (Will) Taber; several grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. Rich is also survived by one sister, Sara (Stephen) Bohrer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a family celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Atchison County Emergency Management or St. Croix Hospice of Hiawatha, Kansas and sent to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Homes in Atchison. 800 Kansas Avenue Atchison, Kansas.
Family would like to thank the staff of Medicalodge and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent end of life care he received.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
